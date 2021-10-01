Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for October 1

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 2.00 lower. Trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Temperatures cooled off with much needed rain in the forecast going into the weekend.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 lower, except 800-900 lbs 1.00-3.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 3.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves sold 1.00-3.00 lower. Demand moderate for feeder cattle prices as grain prices rose. Demand for calves moderate with short weaned or un-weaned calves showing the least demand. Weather was hot and dry the last part of September, however late week storms has brought cooler temps and some much needed rain. Slaughter cows sold steady to 2.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00 lower. Cow numbers continue large at auction barns with 3/4 of the head counts headed to the packer. September’s lack of rain has cow culling taking place somewhat early.