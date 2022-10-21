Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Oct. 21

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady, instances 5.00 to 10.00 higher on light weight calves. Trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Light rain that fell across the panhandle started off the week, benefitted recently planted wheat pasture. Slaughter cows and bulls were steady. Supply included: 84% Feeder Cattle (49% Steers, 48% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 14% Slaughter Cattle (92% Cows, 8% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (59% Stock Cows, 41% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 53%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers mostly steady, instance to 8.00 higher. Feeder heifers 2.00-6.00 higher. Steer calves sold 2.00-6.00 higher. Heifer calves steady to 4.00 higher. Demand good and improved for all classes. Rains again fell in some areas across the state, with some seeing up to 2.5 inches. More rain is expected for next week. Cattle futures traded mostly higher for the week and cash slaughter cattle sold higher as well. This improving the mood of many. Slaughter cows sold mostly steady to 2.00 lower, decline on Breaker cows. Slaughter bulls steady. Packer demand moderate to good. Supply included: 81% Feeder Cattle (50% Steers, 42% Heifers, 8% Bulls); 17% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (24% Stock Cows, 60% Bred Cows, 4% Bred Heifers, 11% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 43%.