Texas direct hay report for Feb. 4

Compared to the last report: Hay prices are steady in all regions. Hay trade was limited this week due to winter weather conditions that blanketed the majority of the state. Northern regions received upwards of 2 to 4 inches of snow. While the Central, Northern, and Eastern regions received rain first causing ice to accumulate on the roads. The Southeast Region received widespread heavy rain, leading to improvements in ongoing moderate drought and abnormal dryness there according to the US Drought Monitor. The majority of the state is still in need of more moisture as drought conditions have expanded in South Central and the Panhandle.