Texas direct hay report for August 19

Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain firm to 10.00 higher in all regions. Spotty rains have been reported across portions of the Panhandle, West, and South the past two weeks. Additionally, heavy rains are forecasted across much of the state over the weekend, which will also create relief in the hotter than average temperatures. Nine major Texas cities reported their hottest July on record, and the entire state had its fifth-driest July on record this year. The state’s reservoirs are 20% below average levels. However, only 26 percent of the state is in the exceptional drought category compared to around 75 percent during the last the severe drought in 2011. The rains have slowed some supplemental feeding, but we will need more rain to recover droughted out pastures. As a result, hay demand remains strong in all regions.