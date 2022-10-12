Texas crop progress and condition for October 11

Most of the state received no precipitation this week while areas of the Trans-Pecos, Lower Valley, Coastal Bend, Cross Timbers, Plains, and South Texas, received from trace amounts up to 3 inches of precipitation. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry, with isolated parts of South Central Texas, the Plains, and the Blacklands being the driest. There was an average of 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork, down from 6.9 days the previous week.tx-cw-10-09-2022
