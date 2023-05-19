Texas cattle raisers applaud Texas Legislature for passing landowner liability protections

AUSTIN, Texas (May 19, 2023) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) today applauded the passage of House Bill (HB) 73 that provides needed liability protections to landowners for damage caused by sources outside of their control.

“Our Texas cattle raisers spend their days raising high-quality beef and going above and beyond to keep our animals, land, and communities safe,” said TSCRA Second Vice President Stephen Diebel. “But despite their best efforts, events occur outside of their control due to trespassers, natural disasters, and other extenuating circumstances. Providing liability protections in limited situations for good actors is the right thing to do, and Texas should be proud to support landowners and private property owners who steward our state’s natural resources. TSCRA thanks Rep. Andrew Murr and Sen. Drew Springer for their hard work and leadership on this legislation.”

Under the proposed legislation, ranchers, farmers, and landowners are not liable for damage caused to other property and people by a trespasser. They are not liable for actions of peace officers and firefighters that cause damage while performing their duties or for damage caused by other sources beyond their control, such as wildlife or natural disasters.

The passage of HB 73 comes after testimony from Diebel, TSCRA President, Arthur Uhl, and TSCRA members Ed Bordovsky and Martha Santos.

HB 73 was authored by Reps. Andrew Murr, Tracy King, Four Price, Ernest Bailes, and Drew Darby. Coauthors include Reps. Brad Buckley, DeWayne Burns, Stan Lambert, Eddie Morales, Angela Orr, Glenn Rogers, Shelby Slawson, David Spiller, and Cody Vasut. The legislation was sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Drew Springer and cosponsored by Sens. Brian Birdwell and César Blanco.