South Central Texas cow-calf clinic marks 50 years

Oct. 22 event in Brenham will focus on ranching for tomorrow

The South Central Texas Cow-Calf Clinic and Trade Show will take place on Oct. 22 at the Washington County Expo – Sales Facility in Brenham, 1305 E. Blue Bell Road. The clinic’s theme and focus will be “Ranching for Tomorrow.”

This year, the annual Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service event is marking its 50th year. Registration is $30 at the door.

Onsite registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the program starts at 8 a.m. The event price includes a barbecue lunch, refreshments, access to the tradeshow, an afternoon social and a chance to win the grand door prize, which is a heifer.

Topics, activities

“Our great list of program topics and expert speakers have been chosen based on the recommendations of Beef and Forage Committees from Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Colorado, Fayette, Grimes, Harris, Lee, Waller and Washington counties,” said Kara Matheney, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Washington County. The event is a collaborative effort of the AgriLife Extension agents of those counties.

This year’s clinic topics include:

Estate Planning

Beef and Cattle Markets Overview and Outlook

A 50-Year Reflection of the Beef and Cattle Industry

Laws and Regulations

Innovation in Pregnancy Determination Strategies for Ranchers

In addition to presentations, the event includes live cattle demonstrations and several contests for participants to test their knowledge and skills with awards sponsored by Capital Farm Credit. Throughout the day there will be time to visit with tradeshow vendors, view cattle in the contests, and network with producers, speakers and others.

For the eighth year, the Washington County Beef and Forage Committee has partnered with Texas Farm Credit and purchased a bred commercial heifer at the Washington County Fair to be the event’s grand prize.

“We encourage everyone who isn’t already registered to make plans to join us to hear from industry experts,” Matheney said. “The clinic is designed to help producers make sound management decisions in beef cattle operations and to give them an opportunity to learn about important topics that directly affect them.”

One Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education unit in laws and regulations is available to participants who hold a private, commercial or non-commercial pesticide applicators license.

The first 75 completed registrations will also be entered to win the 50th annual South Central Texas Cow-Calf Clinic commemorative Yeti hard cooler.

“The tradeshow at the South Central Texas Cow-Calf Clinic continues to be a highlight of the event and features some great representatives from the cattle and ranching industry,” said Matheney. “You will not want to miss the opportunity to visit their booths, learn about the products and services they offer, and have an opportunity to win some of the great door prizes they will be giving away.”

Social hour, scholarship drawing

At the conclusion of the clinic, there will be a social hour sponsored by Mike Hopkins Distributing. Beer-battered beef-tips and refreshments will be served and there will be a drawing for 15 prizes as part of the South Central Texas Cow-Calf Clinic Scholarship drawing. All proceeds benefit the Cow-Calf Youth Program scholarships.

Prizes include a Kawasaki Mule SX 4×4, pen of three bred heifers, pen of two Gert-Hereford bred heifers, two custom processed sides of beef, single electric bale buggy, portable evaporative cooler, 24 round bales of coastal hay, two $500 gift cards, a ton of cattle feed, a chainsaw and case, and a mineral feeder. Only 500 tickets will be sold, and tickets can still be purchased.

For additional information, contact the AgriLife Extension office in Washington County at 979-277-6212, ext. 2.