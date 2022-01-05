RPQRF announces new services for 2022

Rolling Plains Quail Research Foundation announces two new services in the region: management consultations and distance-based helicopter surveys.

“We seek to reach out to our partners (old and new) and provide them with management needs customized to their property,” says Brad Kubecka, executive director.

Kubecka says the helicopter counts are done with the latest technology and the results can be used to produce heat maps showing how quail abundance varies across one’s property. Density estimates are used to develop harvest recommendations and determine weak links across a property.

Together, these resources resonate well with landowners and lessees seeking research-based management and harvest recommendations.

Initial site visits are complimentary, but the foundation encourages annual donations to support its time and associated costs. Fees associated with helicopter surveys are covered by the landowner. For more information, contact Kubecka at 979-702-9681 or [email protected].

Source: Rolling Plains Quail Research Foundation