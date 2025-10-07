Crime watch: Tractor and side-by-side stolen in Smith County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports a 2014 John Deere 6115D cab tractor and a black Can-Am Defender side-by-side stolen from a property off FM 757 in Winona. The equipment is described as:

A 2014 John Deere 6115D cab tractor with a front-end loader and hay forks. The last four digits of the VIN No. are 1880.

A black Can-Am Defender side by side, single row seating, 4×4. The last four digits of the VIN No. are 1829.

The tractor was stolen on the night of July 19 and the side-by-side was stolen early morning of Sept. 20. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-571-3488 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.