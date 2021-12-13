Crime Watch: Sheep missing in Menard County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H.D. Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports 36 Dorper sheep missing in Menard County. They were last seen Oct. 1 and include 35 ewes and one ram. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
