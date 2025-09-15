Crime watch: Red Angus bull missing in Donley County 

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports a Red Angus bull missing from a property near the intersection of Highway 273 and County Road T in Donley County. The 4-year-old bull has a “Knight’s Shield” branded on his right hip. He was last seen Aug. 25. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



