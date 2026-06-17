Crime watch: Palomino gelding stolen in Hughes County, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Randolph McGee, District 11 in Oklahoma, reports a palomino gelding stolen from a property on East 142 Road near Holdenville in Hughes County, Oklahoma. The horse is branded on the left hip. The gelding was last seen June 6 and was reported stolen June 15. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact McGee at 903-821-7506 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.