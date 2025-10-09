Crime watch:  Kubota tractor stolen in Rusk County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports a 2014 orange Kubota 8560 tractor stolen from a property off FM 850 in Overton. The cabbed tractor has tinted windows and a front-end loader. It was stolen Sept. 26. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-571-3488 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.