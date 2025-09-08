Crime watch: Jersey cow missing in Hardin County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raiser’s Association Special Ranger Mike Boone, District 23 in Southeast Texas, reports a Jersey cow missing from a property off FM 421 in Kountze. The cow is reddish orange in color and displays a bobbed tail with a lower crop on the left ear. She was discovered missing Sept. 5. Anyone with information is urged to contact Boone at (409) 658-5725, or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at (817) 916-1775.





