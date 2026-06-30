Crime watch: Horse missing in Culberson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Executive Director of Law Enforcement, Brand & Inspection Services Clay McKinney reports an 8-year-old red roan Quarter Horse missing from Moon Ranch near Van Horn in Culberson County. The horse has four white socks and a blaze face. The horse was last seen June 16. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact McKinney at 817-916-1772 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.