Crime watch: Horse missing in Culberson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Executive Director of Law Enforcement, Brand & Inspection Services Clay McKinney reports an 8-year-old red roan Quarter Horse missing from Moon Ranch near Van Horn in Culberson County. The horse has four white socks and a blaze face. The horse was last seen June 16. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact McKinney at 817-916-1772 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
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