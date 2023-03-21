Crime Watch: Heifers missing near Ennis

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in Central Texas, reports three black Brangus cross heifers missing near Ennis off Ensign Road. The heifers have numbered orange ear tags in the left ear with a rafter 5S brand on the tags. They were last seen March 16. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
