Crime Watch: Goats missing near Port Lavaca

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports two Spanish nanny goats missing after three goats were found shot on the property. The missing goats were last seen July 10. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

