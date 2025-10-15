Crime watch: Gelbvieh bull missing in Colorado County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports a black Gelbvieh bull is missing from a property off Boars Lane in Sheridan. The bull weighs approximately 1400-1500 pounds, has a large “JR” brand on his right rib area, and a yellow ear tag and tattoo in each ear. The bull was last seen on or around Oct. 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hale at 979-627-5823 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
