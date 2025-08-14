Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports a Kubota M6060HD front-end loader stolen from a property off FM 1301 in West Columbia. On Aug. 10 suspect(s) cut the chain on the entrance gate to gain entry to the property to steal the loader. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hale at 979-627-5823 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Cattle raisers applaud $850 million investment to combat New World screwworm
Texas sterile fly production facility to be developed AUSTIN, Texas (August 15, 2025) — U.S. …
Continue Reading about Cattle raisers applaud $850 million investment to combat New World screwworm
Crime watch: Front-end loader missing in Brazoria County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Front-end loader missing in Brazoria County
Crime watch: Cattle stolen in Austin County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Cattle stolen in Austin County