Crime watch: Front-end loader missing in Brazoria County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports a Kubota M6060HD front-end loader stolen from a property off FM 1301 in West Columbia. On Aug. 10 suspect(s) cut the chain on the entrance gate to gain entry to the property to steal the loader. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hale at 979-627-5823 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.