Crime Watch: Equipment stolen near Victoria

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a 1994 Chevrolet dually 3500, a 2007 Artic Cat four-wheeler and four tires missing. The pickup is a red single cab with a flatbed. The VIN number is 1GBJK34N8RE154028. The four-wheeler is also red in color with a VIN number of 4UFO7ATV97T206413. The property was last seen June 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.