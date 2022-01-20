Crime Watch: Cows missing in Frio County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in South Texas and the North Rio Grande River, reports five Angus cows missing east of Pearsall near Black Creek. The cows are five- to seven-years old with yellow or light green ear tags. The cows were last seen in June and are branded with Rafter N on their left hips. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ashley at 830-563-0555 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.