Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Jacksboro

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John P. Bradshaw, District 9 in Central Texas, reports five crossbred muley yearlings missing after a fence was down. The cattle are approximately 550 pounds with pink ear tags in the left ear and a lazy E brand on the left side. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bradshaw at 940-389-6123 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.