Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in South Texas and the North Rio Grande River, reports five calves missing eight miles east of Eagle Pass. The calves weigh approximately 150 pounds and are Charolais-, Brangus- and Brahman- influenced. The cattle were last seen July 26 in Sunset Ranch Estates. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ashley at 830-563-0555 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Maverick County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in South …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Maverick County
Texas crop progress and condition August 2
Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 2.0 inches of precipitation. Some areas …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition August 2
Reward offered in case of stolen horses
Two horses are missing from Itasca, and a good tip could be worth up to $1,000, according to Texas …
Continue Reading about Reward offered in case of stolen horses