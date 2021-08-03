Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Maverick County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in South Texas and the North Rio Grande River, reports five calves missing eight miles east of Eagle Pass. The calves weigh approximately 150 pounds and are Charolais-, Brangus- and Brahman- influenced. The cattle were last seen July 26 in Sunset Ranch Estates. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ashley at 830-563-0555 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.