Crime watch: Cattle missing in Kent County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Michael Looney, District 7 in Northwest Texas, reports a red bull, two Longhorn cows and three Charolais yearling calves missing from a property approximately three miles north of Clairemont and west of State Highway 208 along the Salt Fork Brazos River. The 4-year-old bull is branded with a “K Bar” on his left ribs. The cattle were last seen around Feb. 27. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Looney at 806-778-2585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
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