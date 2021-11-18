Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Hughes County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in South Central Oklahoma, reports a bull and cow missing north of Wetumka. The black bull has two- to three-inch scurs and weighs approximately 2,000 pounds. The cow is black with faint reddish lines and is heavy bred. The cattle were last seen Oct. 11. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Helmke at 580-319-1757 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.