Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in South Central Oklahoma, reports a bull and cow missing north of Wetumka. The black bull has two- to three-inch scurs and weighs approximately 2,000 pounds. The cow is black with faint reddish lines and is heavy bred. The cattle were last seen Oct. 11. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Helmke at 580-319-1757 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Hughes County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in South …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Hughes County
Texas cattle raisers fight to protect water rights in Texas Supreme Court briefing
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association today filed an amicus …
Continue Reading about Texas cattle raisers fight to protect water rights in Texas Supreme Court briefing
Crime Watch: Mower stolen in Brazoria County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger David Marcaurele, District 24 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Mower stolen in Brazoria County