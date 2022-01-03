Crime Watch: Bull missing in Knox County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 8 in the Texas Panhandle and Southwest Oklahoma, reports a bull missing near Vera. The Red Angus bull was last seen in mid-August. He is three years old and branded with 9M on his left rib and K on his right hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Foster at 940-475-0295 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.