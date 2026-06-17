Crime watch: Black bull missing in Wilbarger County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cliff Swofford, District 8 in North Texas, reports a black bull missing from a property on County Road 103 North near Vernon. The bull weighs approximately 1,500 pounds and is branded with a “7G” high on the left hip. The bull also has a yellow ear tag marked “7G #47” in the right ear. The bull was last seen May 25. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Swofford at 817-343-8804 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.