Crime watch: Angus steer calf missing in Gillespie County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a black Angus steer calf missing from a property off FM 2323 north of Fredericksburg. The steer has a “222” freshly branded on his right hip, a red ear tag in his left ear and a double under-bit in his right ear. The calf was last seen Aug. 10. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.