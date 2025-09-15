Crime watch: Angus bull calves missing in McCulloch County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports 18 head of Angus bull calves missing from a property in McCulloch County. The calves are 9 to 11 months old and weigh 700 to 800 pounds. The cattle have the following left ear tag numbers: 1W, 127, 128, 131, 136, 605, 611, 622, 624, 631, 635, 641, 644, 651, 676, 688, 704 and 755. They have an under-bit notch and a fly tag in their right ear. The cattle are not branded. They were last seen before the July 4 flood. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



