Cattlemen’s Beef Board launches ‘The Drive in Five’ web series

DENVER, CO (Dec. 6, 2021) – The Cattlemen’s Beef Board (CBB) has launched a new web series designed to help beef producers learn how their Checkoff dollars are being used to increase beef demand. The Drive in Five recaps some of the top stories from the CBB’s newsletter, The Drive, along with some exclusive, web-only content – all in a quick, five-minute video format.

“We’ve received some great feedback from producers about both the print and e-newsletter editions of The Drive since we began publishing it in 2018,” said Sarah Metzler, director of organizational communications for the CBB. “However, we know that a producer’s time is very limited, and not everyone has time to sit and read a newsletter, whether in print or in an email. It’s even more limited at certain times of the year, like calving season, spring planting and fall harvest. Now, producers can watch The Drive in Five in just a few short minutes, or even listen to the audio when they’re in their trucks or other equipment.”

The premiere episode of The Drive in Five is now available at the CBB’s website, DrivingDemandForBeef.com. It features Torri Lienemann, Nebraska beef producer and CBB board member, who sets the record straight on common Beef Checkoff misconceptions. New episodes will be released quarterly, and producers can text “DRIVE” to 1-888-351-6435 to get a sneak preview.

“When it comes to getting news and other information, we all have our preferences,” Metzler said. “Some people like to read their news; others prefer to watch or listen to it. By producing this new video series, we’re providing another convenient way to learn what the Beef Checkoff is doing and how it’s impacting beef demand. It’s another example of our efforts to improve transparency and communication with producers nationwide.”

For more information about the Beef Checkoff and its programs, including promotion, research, foreign marketing, industry information, consumer information and safety, contact the Cattlemen’s Beef Board at 303-220-9890 or visit DrivingDemandForBeef.com.