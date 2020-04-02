Cattle raisers pen letter to USDA on COVID-19 response

FORT WORTH, Texas — Tuesday, leaders from the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) penned a letter to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue regarding efforts in response to COVID-19 and the resulting harm to cattle producers.

In the letter, TSCRA reiterated the concerns of cow-calf producers dealing with a significant price disparity between retail beef prices and the prices paid to cattle producers. TSCRA leaders asked Secretary Perdue and USDA to continue pursuing market-based solutions to the problem.

Additionally, TSCRA leaders praised USDA and Secretary Perdue for their efforts to protect American agriculture from the effects of the virus thus far. Also, they urged them to ensure cow-calf producers have fair access to the assistance provided by Congress in their latest stimulus package.

