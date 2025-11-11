TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation Working Grant Program application period opens

FORT WORTH, Texas (November 11, 2025) —– Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Leadership Development Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization committed to future generations of land and livestock stewards and leaders, announced the application window for the TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation Working Grant Program is now open.

The program will distribute financial capital to business owners with a demonstrated interest in the beef value chain. Applications are open to entrepreneurs in Texas and Oklahoma including cow-calf operations, stockers, feeders, packing plants, large animal veterinary clinics and other industry segments.

To be eligible for consideration for financial assistance, applicants must operate a business in an economically depressed or blighted area in Texas or Oklahoma and face disadvantages. Eligible applicants must also demonstrate the difficulty of obtaining conventional financing because of such disadvantages.

The TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation Working Grant Program was designed to support individuals establishing, operating or growing a beef business.

The application period is open once annually in the fall and will close Dec. 31.

Details about the TSCRA Leadership Development Working Grant Program, including the application and eligibility requirements, can be found at tscra.org/leadership-development-foundation.

###