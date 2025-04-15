TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation announces Gilly Riojas Memorial Internship Program 

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 11, 2025) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Leadership Development Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization committed to future generations of land and livestock stewards and leaders, announced today the TSCRA Gilly Riojas Memorial Internship Program.

The announcement came during the TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation Memorial Dinner in Honor of Gilly Riojas, who passed unexpectedly in December 2024. Riojas served as the inaugural chairman of the TSCRA Leadership Development Committee, spearheading efforts to establish youth and young producer opportunities within the beef industry.

“More than ever, the next generation needs role models of integrity, humility and character – qualities that Gilly embodied every day,” said TSCRA President Carl Ray Polk Jr. “He led by example, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire. We are committed to preserving his impact for generations to come through the Gilly Riojas Memorial Internship opportunities.”

The internship will be offered three times per year in spring, summer and fall in both Fort Worth and Austin.

Learn more about the TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation online here.

