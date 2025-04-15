Thousands gather in Fort Worth for the 2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo Headlined by Secretary Brooke Rollins 

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 13, 2025) – Thousands of cattle raisers, landowners, wildlife managers and industry partners from across the Southwest gathered in Fort Worth this weekend for the 2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo, an annual event hosted by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

A highlight of the multi-day event came Saturday morning, when U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins addressed attendees during the association’s Annual Membership Meeting.

“We were thrilled to welcome Secretary Rollins to Fort Worth,” said Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Carl Ray Polk Jr. “Secretary Rollins is a friend of TSCRA, and we’re so thankful for her support and presence alongside our membership.”

In addition to Secretary Rollins, the 2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo featured a dynamic lineup of general sessions providing weather and market outlooks and exploring sustainability topics alongside key leaders at Costco, McDonald’s and Nestlé Purina.

The 2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo also featured a 280-exhibitor tradeshow, more than 30 hours of educational content presented through the School for Successful Ranching and a live demonstration arena. Other social events included the first-ever Stockyards Social, bringing together young land and livestock stewards, and the longstanding Cattle Raisers Dinner & Dance.

“The Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo is one of the premier events of the year for our industry,” Polk said. “I’m always excited for each of our attendees who return home with new ideas and ways to grow and benefit their operations.”

The 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo is scheduled for March 27-29 in Fort Worth.

