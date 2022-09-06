Texas direct hay report for September 2

Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain firm in all regions. Hay demand remains good on moderate to active trading activity. Pastures have recovered across much of the state due to recent rains, and many producers are beginning sew in winter wheat. However, weeds have become a nuisance now that these droughted out pastures have received some rain. According to the US Drought Monitor, rainfall records show that the previous two weeks ranked in the top 10 wettest for this time of year in many locations in the southern region of the US. This has led to broad 1- and 2-category improvements across large parts of the South.