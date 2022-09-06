Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain firm in all regions. Hay demand remains good on moderate to active trading activity. Pastures have recovered across much of the state due to recent rains, and many producers are beginning sew in winter wheat. However, weeds have become a nuisance now that these droughted out pastures have received some rain. According to the US Drought Monitor, rainfall records show that the previous two weeks ranked in the top 10 wettest for this time of year in many locations in the southern region of the US. This has led to broad 1- and 2-category improvements across large parts of the South.ams_2707
Recent Posts
Editorial: It’s time to rein in government agencies with political agendas
By James Oliver By now, many of you have heard about the Securities and Exchange Commission’s …
Continue Reading about Editorial: It’s time to rein in government agencies with political agendas
Cow-calf Corner: Prepare for marketing calves this fall
Derrell S. Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension Livestock Marketing Specialist With Labor …
Continue Reading about Cow-calf Corner: Prepare for marketing calves this fall
Texas direct hay report for September 2
Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain firm in all regions. Hay demand remains good on …
Continue Reading about Texas direct hay report for September 2