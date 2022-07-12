Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 3.0 inches of precipitation. There was extreme drought observed across 24 percent of the state, according to the latest report of the US Drought Monitor. Topsoil and subsoil moisture conditions were rated mostly very short to short. There was an average of 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork.crop-progress-and-condition
Recent Posts
Texas crop progress and condition for July 11
Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 3.0 inches of precipitation. There was …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for July 11
Cow-Calf Corner: DNA Testing to Improve the Accuracy of Selection
Mark Z. Johnson, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Cattle Breeding Specialist This article …
Continue Reading about Cow-Calf Corner: DNA Testing to Improve the Accuracy of Selection
Cow-Calf Corner: Smaller beef export markets growing
Derrell S. Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension Livestock Marketing Specialist U.S. beef …
Continue Reading about Cow-Calf Corner: Smaller beef export markets growing