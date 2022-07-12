Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

Texas crop progress and condition for July 11

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 3.0 inches of precipitation. There was extreme drought observed across 24 percent of the state, according to the latest report of the US Drought Monitor. Topsoil and subsoil moisture conditions were rated mostly very short to short. There was an average of 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork.

