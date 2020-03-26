NCBA applauds Senate’s unanimous passage of relief legislation that will benefit American cattle producers

Source: National Cattlemen’s Beef Association | March 25, 2020

NCBA Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane released the following statement Wednesday evening in support of U.S. Senate passage of Coronavirus relief legislation that provides crucial federal disaster assistance for American cattle producers:



“Tonight’s passage of the CARES Act by the Senate represents the culmination of more than a week of unprecedented bipartisan work on behalf of the American people. This bill marks an important step toward ensuring America’s cattlemen and women will be able to continue the critical work of feeding the nation during this time of crisis. The beef community greatly appreciates the leadership of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, as well as Sen. John Thune R-SD, Sen. John Hoeven R-ND, Sen. Jerry Moran. R-KS, Sen. John Cornyn R-TX, Sen. Roy Blunt R-MO, Sen John Boozman R-AR, and Sen. Deb Fischer, R-NE, for their efforts to provide financial tools and security for cattle producers who have suffered economic hardship as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.



“The entire agriculture community requires the certainty this bill provides to ensure their livelihoods and the well-being of rural communities across the nation. We applaud the Senate’s action tonight and urge the House of Representatives to quickly pass the CARES Act and send it to the President’s desk.”