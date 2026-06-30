Decatur man arrested in livestock theft investigation

FORT WORTH, Texas (June 30, 2026) — A Decatur man was arrested following an investigation into the theft of 56 head of calves valued at more than $126,000.

Gabriel Cocanougher, 36, of Decatur, was arrested June 12 and charged with theft of livestock, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege Cocanougher failed to pay for cattle that were shipped from Florida to Decatur after agreeing to purchase them.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cliff Swofford opened the investigation in May. During the investigation, Swofford obtained evidence and witness statements indicating Cocanougher agreed to purchase 56 head of calves from a Florida livestock broker in September 2025. The cattle were delivered as agreed, but payment was never made despite multiple attempts by the broker to collect.

Following the investigation, Swofford submitted the case to the Wise County District Attorney’s Office for review. An arrest warrant was issued, and Cocanougher voluntarily surrendered to Wise County authorities. He was later released on bond.

This investigation remains ongoing.

TSCRA Special Rangers would like to thank the Wise County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance during the investigation.

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