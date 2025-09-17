Crime watch: Yearlings missing in Sherman County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports 55 head of yearlings from a property east of County Road 24 in Sherman County. The yearlings weigh 700 to 800 pounds and have a “Rafter B” branded on their left rib. They were discovered missing Sept. 8. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.