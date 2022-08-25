Crime Watch: Steers missing in Menard County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in Central Texas, reports three black Angus steers missing. They weigh approximately 650 pounds and are branded with a Z on the left hip. The cattle were last seen July 25. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.