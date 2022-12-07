Crime Watch: Lambs missing in Sterling County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in Central Texas, reports 30 Dorper ewe lambs missing. The lambs weigh approximately 90 pounds and are notched in the left ear. They were last seen Oct. 9. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.