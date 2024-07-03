Crime Watch: Cattle missing near the Cooke and Montague County line

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brad Oliver, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports three Hereford cows and three tiger striped cow-calf pairs missing from a property off FM 455 and FM 730 near the Cooke and Montague County line.

The Hereford cows weigh approximately 1,000 pounds and are four to six months bred. They are branded with a “Rafter 21” on their left hip and have a white tag in their left ear that includes the owner’s telephone number.

The cow-calf pairs weigh approximately 1,400 pounds with their calves weighing 300 to 400 pounds. The heifer calves have a pink ear tag in their left ear and the steer calves have a purple ear tag in their right ear. The cows have “Rafter 21′ and bone branded on their left hip and have a white tag in their left ear that includes the owner’s telephone number.

They were last seen June 16. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Oliver at 903-328-8023or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.