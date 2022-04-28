Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Roth, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John P. Bradshaw, District 9 in North Texas, reports a group of cattle missing. The missing cattle include one 9-year-old Hereford bull weighing 2,400 to 2,500 pounds with unknown tattoos in his ears and two Hereford calves weighing 400 to 500 pounds with no marks or brands. The cattle were last seen March 26. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bradshaw at 903-389-6123 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.