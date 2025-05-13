Crime watch: Cattle missing in Grayson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Randolph McGee, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports five head of cattle missing from a pasture off Business Route 377 in Whitesboro. The cattle are described as: one black cow; one white Charolais cow; one reddish tan, Charolais-influenced cow; a black bull calf; and a black heifer calf. The two calves weigh 400 pounds. They were discovered missing May 4. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call McGee at 903-821-7506 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.