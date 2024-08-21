Crime Watch: Bull missing in Brazoria County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports a black bull missing from a pasture off County Road 18 near Damon. The bull has a white ear tag in his left ear with No. 114 and a “MP connected” over a “38” over a “K12”, branded on his left hip. He was last seen July 7 before Hurricane Beryl made landfall. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.