Crime Watch: Bull calf missing in Carter County, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in Central Oklahoma, reports a bull calf missing near Lone Grove in Carter County. The all black Simmental x Angus cross calf weighs approximately 250 to 300 lb. with ear tags removed from both ears. The calf was last seen Nov. 6. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Helmke at 580-319-1757 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.