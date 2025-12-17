Crime watch: Black Angus bull missing in Clay County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports a black Angus bull missing from a property off Fields Road in Clay County. The one-year-old bull has a “bar F” (bar is located over the F) branded on his right hip. He was last seen Dec. 8. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.