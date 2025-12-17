Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports a black Angus bull missing from a property off Fields Road in Clay County. The one-year-old bull has a “bar F” (bar is located over the F) branded on his right hip. He was last seen Dec. 8. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
TSCRA introduces new business membership tiers designed for businesses supporting ranchers and landowners
FORT WORTH, Texas (December 17, 2025) - Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), …
Continue Reading about TSCRA introduces new business membership tiers designed for businesses supporting ranchers and landowners
Crime watch: Black Angus bull missing in Clay County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Black Angus bull missing in Clay County
Calvert man arrested for theft of livestock following joint investigation
FORT WORTH, Texas (December 16, 2025) — Bobby Cyrus Jr. was arrested and charged with theft of …
Continue Reading about Calvert man arrested for theft of livestock following joint investigation