Crime Watch: Angus heifers missing in Denton County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brad Oliver, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports nine Angus heifers missing from a property off State Highway 114 in the Southwest portion of Denton County. The heifers weigh approximately 950 pounds and are five months bred. They have ear tags in both ears and a “2” branded on their left rib cage. They were last seen June 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Oliver at 903-328-8023 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
