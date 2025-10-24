Crime watch: Angus bull missing in McCulloch County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in West Texas, reports a black Angus bull missing from a property near Lohn in McCulloch County. He has an “S” brand on his left hip and a white tag with No. 22 in his left ear. He was last seen by the owner on Oct. 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775. They were last seen by the owner on Oct. 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.