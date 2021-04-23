Links and Resources

EPA, CDC Guidance for Cleaning and Disinfecting Public Spaces, Workplaces, Businesses, Schools and Homes>>

USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP)>>

National Ag Law Center: COVID-19 FAQ and resource library>>

Agricultural and Food Policy Center fact sheet on initial COVID-19 response for agricultural producers>>

Coronavirus updates from Gov. Greg Abbott>>

Texas Extension and Disaster Education Network (EDEN) website>>

Texas Department of Insurance COVID-19 Updates>>

Best practices fact sheet on preserving personal protection equipment>>

CDC fact sheet on proper use of cloth masks>>

Visit the Texas Health and Human Services or Oklahoma State Department of Health websites for more information on preventing the spread of this disease, as well as resources on what to do if you suspect you’ve been infected.